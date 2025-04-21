 |  Login 
Turkey’s Özyaşar Tel secures approval for solar power plant in Malatya

Monday, 21 April 2025 13:13:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, domestic wire producer Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme San. A.Ş. does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its solar power plant project in Hekimhan, Ankara.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 64.71 million ($1.70 million), a total of 16,120 photovoltaic panels and 32 inverters will be installed. The capacity of the plant will amount to 7,875 MWe. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 50 years.


