Turkey’s OYAK secures $400 million loan to support sustainable growth

Turkey-based OYAK Group has announced that it has signed a club loan agreement worth $400 million with DenizBank and its shareholder Emirates NBD (ENBD). The loan has a six-year maturity, including a one-year grace period.

Purpose and use of financing

The loan will be used to finance strategic investments aligned with OYAK Group’s sustainable growth objectives. Murat Yalçıntaş, OYAK general manager, stated that the financing will be directed toward investments aimed at enhancing the group’s production efficiency, strengthening its competitive edge, and consolidating its position in international markets.

Corporate and economic significance

The agreement is seen as a reflection of ENBD’s confidence in the Turkish economy, while also demonstrating OYAK’s strong access to international capital markets. Both DenizBank officials and OYAK’s management emphasized that this financing represents a significant step forward for both the company and Turkey’s investment and production capacity.