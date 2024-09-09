Turkey’s Erdemir awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Şanlıurfa

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Erdemir, part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, for its solar power plant project in Şanlıurfa has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 2.35 billion ($69.09 million), a total of 310,932 photovoltaic panels and 25 inverters will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 125 MWe is expected to generate 263.54 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 30 years.