Turkey’s Erdemir continues investments for net zero emission target

Niyazi Aşkın Peker, general manager of Turkey-based steel producer Erdemir, part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has talked about the developments in the company’s green steel journey at the press conference held at the producer’s facilities in Ereğli, Zonguldak. Mr. Peker pointed out that OYAK companies aim to reduce carbon emissions per ton by 25 percent by the end of 2030 and by 40 percent by 2040 and to reach net zero emissions in 2050 within the scope of the net zero road map for OYAK Companies.

Stating that the investment in transformation worth $3.2 billion, mainly sourced from external financing, for OYAK’s net zero target will be gradually implemented by the end of 2030, Erdemir’s general manager announced that, in line with these investments, additional employment will be created for 1,000 people in the first stage and for 500 people later. In addition, Peker stated that the fourth coke battery, which is currently under construction and will be commissioned at the beginning of 2025, will contribute to the improvement of Erdemir’s environmental performance.