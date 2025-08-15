 |  Login 
Turkey’s Metalon Çelik Sanayi gets approval for steel casting mill capacity increase

Friday, 15 August 2025 11:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Metalon Çeik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its steel casting mill capacity increase project in Selçuklu, Konya.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 256,900 ($6,286), the annual product capacity of the plant will increase from 577,712 kg to 2,308,500 kg, while the annual casting capacity will increase to 3,240,000 kg from 810,000 kg. The planned capacity increase will be achieved by increasing the number of shifts and the number of charges generated per shift, without any mechanical revisions or additions to existing equipment. The number of shifts will be increased from one to three, and the number of charges per shift will be increased from six to eight.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

