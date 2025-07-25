Turkey’s Kıraç Galvaniz aims to increase capacity by 250% with new plant

Turkey-based steelmaker Kıraç Galvaniz has announced that it will inaugurate its new, environmentally friendly, high-capacity production facility, built at Bozüyük Organized Industrial Zone in Bilecik today, July 25. Built with an investment of approximately TRY 1.35 billion, the plant stands out with its sustainable production and export-focused growth targets. With this new investment, the company plans to increase production capacity by 250 percent, increase its export share to 70 percent, and increase its R&D expenditure to over 10 percent over the next three years.

At full capacity in three shifts, the hot dip galvanizing facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 220,000 mt, while the metal manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 180,000 mt. Equipped with next-generation production technologies, the facility aims to achieve strong and sustainable growth in turnover with the introduction of value-added products. With the addition of approximately 130 people, the total number of employees has reached 222, and the additional employment created is expected to reach 250 people in the coming period.