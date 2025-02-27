 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Kar-Demir Çelik to build solar and wind power plants in İzmir

Thursday, 27 February 2025 11:31:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by İzmir-based Turkish steelmaker Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (Kar-Demir) for its solar power plant and unlicensed wind power plant projects in Aliağa, İzmir, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun. The total cost of the project is TRY 78.31 million ($2.15 million).

Within the scope of the solar power plant project with an investment cost of TRY 15.31 million ($420,181), a total of 3,120 photovoltaic panels will be installed. Also, the plant’s capacity will amount to 1,250 MWe. Meanwhile, a wind turbine will be constructed as part of the 3.6 MWe wind power project with an investment cost of TRY 63 million ($1.73 million).

Additionally, the lifespan of both is expected to be 25 years, though it can be extended in line with demand.

The construction of the plants is scheduled to be completed within six months after obtaining the environmental and other necessary approvals.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosyalı awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Diyarbakır

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş commissions Kars solar power plant

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s İçdaş gets environmental approval for HRC production plants

04 Feb | Steel News

Production at Turkey’s Hasçelik melt shop to begin in April

03 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Osmaniye

29 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı aims to meet 50 percent of energy needs with renewables

28 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to invest $750 million by 2030

21 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build two solar power plants in Diyarbakır

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s YC Inox begins production at Dilovası stainless steel pipe plant

06 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to build solar power plant in Ağrı

06 Jan | Steel News