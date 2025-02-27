Turkey’s Kar-Demir Çelik to build solar and wind power plants in İzmir

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by İzmir-based Turkish steelmaker Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (Kar-Demir) for its solar power plant and unlicensed wind power plant projects in Aliağa, İzmir, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun. The total cost of the project is TRY 78.31 million ($2.15 million).

Within the scope of the solar power plant project with an investment cost of TRY 15.31 million ($420,181), a total of 3,120 photovoltaic panels will be installed. Also, the plant’s capacity will amount to 1,250 MWe. Meanwhile, a wind turbine will be constructed as part of the 3.6 MWe wind power project with an investment cost of TRY 63 million ($1.73 million).

Additionally, the lifespan of both is expected to be 25 years, though it can be extended in line with demand.

The construction of the plants is scheduled to be completed within six months after obtaining the environmental and other necessary approvals.