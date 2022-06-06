﻿
Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik plans to raise meltshop and rolling mill capacity

Monday, 06 June 2022 14:51:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Kaptan Demir Çelik for its planned meltshop and rolling mill capacity increase project in Tekirdağ has begun.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project which has an investment cost of $2.5 billion, the annual liquid steel capacity of the meltshop will increase from 1,140,000 mt to 3,140,000 mt and the annual flat product capacity of the rolling mill will rise from 900,000 mt to 2,900,000 mt.

The construction works, which are expected to start by the end of this year, will be completed in approximately 24 months and the plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2024.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

