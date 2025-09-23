 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Işık Çelik triples capacity with new section plant powered by solar energy

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 16:50:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Işık Çelik has announced that it has commissioned its new section plant, a move that not only triples the company’s production capacity but also strengthens its transition to an eco-friendly and economical production model.

The new facility integrates digital production systems and advanced technological infrastructure, positioning Işık Çelik among the sector’s leaders in sustainable and high-efficiency manufacturing.

Solar-powered steel production

One of the key highlights of the new plant is its reliance on renewable energy. The company has installed a 3,991 kWe rooftop solar power plant at the new facility, alongside an existing 2,812 kWe solar system, bringing its total renewable energy capacity to 6,803 kWe.

Export and growth strategy

Looking forward, Işık Çelik plans to adopt a more aggressive export strategy in the second half of the year. The company is targeting European and Middle Eastern markets, with the aim of increasing export volumes by 20 percent by year-end.

The company also added that it will continue digitalization and automation investments to further enhance productivity and maintain sustainable growth.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Peel Ports invests £100 million to strengthen UK steel supply chain

23 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Marmara Siegener Galvaniz opens fourth plant, boosts capacity to 200,000 mt

22 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş targets 100% renewable energy with new solar power project in Mardin

19 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer to build melt shop and rolling mill in Izmir

03 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Hasçelik highlights green steel and innovation in 2024 sustainability report

28 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Metalon Çelik Sanayi gets approval for steel casting mill capacity increase

15 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir Çelik Sanayi announces $30 million investment to boost capacity and enter new markets

12 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel UK orders electrification package for Port Talbot from ABB

30 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Kıraç Galvaniz aims to increase capacity by 250% with new plant

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s YC Inox TR increases investment in Kocaeli to $383 million

21 Jul | Steel News