Turkey’s Işık Çelik triples capacity with new section plant powered by solar energy

Turkish steelmaker Işık Çelik has announced that it has commissioned its new section plant, a move that not only triples the company’s production capacity but also strengthens its transition to an eco-friendly and economical production model.

The new facility integrates digital production systems and advanced technological infrastructure, positioning Işık Çelik among the sector’s leaders in sustainable and high-efficiency manufacturing.

Solar-powered steel production

One of the key highlights of the new plant is its reliance on renewable energy. The company has installed a 3,991 kWe rooftop solar power plant at the new facility, alongside an existing 2,812 kWe solar system, bringing its total renewable energy capacity to 6,803 kWe.

Export and growth strategy

Looking forward, Işık Çelik plans to adopt a more aggressive export strategy in the second half of the year. The company is targeting European and Middle Eastern markets, with the aim of increasing export volumes by 20 percent by year-end.

The company also added that it will continue digitalization and automation investments to further enhance productivity and maintain sustainable growth.