 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK government’s support for British Steel reaches £180 million

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 14:47:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Since April 2025, under the Steel Industry Act 2025, the UK government has been directly financing UK-based steelmaker British Steel to keep operations running at the company’s Scunthorpe plant. The intervention followed Chinese owner Jingye Group’s warning of heavy losses and possible closure of blast furnaces.

Parliamentary written statements confirm that the government has allocated approximately £180 million to British Steel to cover:

  • Working capital
  • Purchase of raw materials
  • Payment of employee salaries
  • Supplier and SME debts

The government argues that the £180 million intervention is a strategic necessity, ensuring supply security while the UK develops a longer-term steel strategy.

The Department for Business and Trade noted that the figure will be reflected in its 2025-26 annual accounts. Officials stressed that these costs are recoverable from British Steel as a debt obligation.

Why the spending was necessary

British Steel is the UK’s last blast furnace operator, producing “virgin” steel needed for critical infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and defense. Without intervention, 2,700 jobs were at risk, and the UK would have become the only G7 country without primary steelmaking capacity.

Next steps

A full UK Steel Strategy is expected later this year, setting out investment priorities and decarbonization plans. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with Jingye Group over the company’s long-term ownership.

At the end of March, British Steel started the consultation process for the closure of two blast furnaces at the Scunthorpe plant, following Jingye’s rejection of a £500 million support package offered by the UK government, as SteelOrbis previously reported. However, in April, the UK government took control of British Steel to prevent the closure of the two blast furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Peel Ports invests £100 million to strengthen UK steel supply chain

23 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel UK orders electrification package for Port Talbot from ABB

30 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel breaks ground on UK’s largest EAF at Port Talbot

15 Jul | Steel News

UK $6 billion trade deal with Trump includes removal of steel, aluminum tariffs, reduced auto tariffs

08 May | Steel News

Tata Steel UK receives official approval for EAF project at Port Talbot

19 Feb | Steel News

British Steel opens new service center at special profiles business

22 Jan | Steel News

British Steel may terminate EAF plan for Teesside plant

17 Jan | Steel News

British Steel continues with Skinningrove plant investment

08 Oct | Steel News

Marcegaglia Stainless to invest in construction of new EAF at Sheffield

17 Sep | Steel News

British Steel completes maintenance at Teesside beam mill

16 Jul | Steel News