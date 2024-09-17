 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Marcegaglia...

Marcegaglia Stainless to invest in construction of new EAF at Sheffield

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 12:28:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Marcegaglia Stainless, a subsidiary of Italian steelmaker Marcegaglia Group, will invest £50 million for the construction of a new electric arc furnace (EAF) and for the modernization of its dedusting system to upgrade its Sheffield site in the UK. The project will be undertaken by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

With the help of the project, the producer will be able to increase its stainless steel production capacity to 500,000 mt per year, enhancing its efficiency and environmental measures. Moreover, the state-of-the art EAF will replace Marcegaglia Stainless’ existing furnace, which has been operational since 1977 and has been producing stainless steel by recycling scrap. The new EAF is scheduled to be commissioned by mid-2026.

Marcegaglia Stainless Sheffield produces semi-finished stainless steel, including billets, blooms and slabs, as well as stainless wire rod and bar products.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  UK Europe Steelmaking Investments Marcegaglia 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2024

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices keep moving down

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down amid weaker nickel prices

10 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ukraine’s Centravis to supply seamless stainless pipes to German company

09 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36, 2024

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices decrease

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices stable, demand weakens against expectations

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s YC Inox to increase stainless steel pipe output capacity in Kocaeli

02 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s Nippon Yakin plans to capture demand for high-performance steel products in India

02 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2024

29 Aug | Flats and Slab