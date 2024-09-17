Marcegaglia Stainless to invest in construction of new EAF at Sheffield

Marcegaglia Stainless, a subsidiary of Italian steelmaker Marcegaglia Group, will invest £50 million for the construction of a new electric arc furnace (EAF) and for the modernization of its dedusting system to upgrade its Sheffield site in the UK. The project will be undertaken by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

With the help of the project, the producer will be able to increase its stainless steel production capacity to 500,000 mt per year, enhancing its efficiency and environmental measures. Moreover, the state-of-the art EAF will replace Marcegaglia Stainless’ existing furnace, which has been operational since 1977 and has been producing stainless steel by recycling scrap. The new EAF is scheduled to be commissioned by mid-2026.

Marcegaglia Stainless Sheffield produces semi-finished stainless steel, including billets, blooms and slabs, as well as stainless wire rod and bar products.