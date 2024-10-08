 |  Login 
British Steel continues with Skinningrove plant investment

Tuesday, 08 October 2024
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it will commence the third saw at its Skinningrove service center this month.

This development is part of a total £26 million investment, which is the company’s largest investment in its special profiles business for more than 30 years, as SteelOrbis previously reported

The service center includes cut-to-length lines, product milling, machining, and warehousing operations, and will enable the company to process an extended range of value-added profiles for the forklift industry.

“The new saws automate the process, so not only are they more precise, but they are three times faster than the saws we previously used. The advanced milling and machining capability will mean we can offer profiles with world-leading tolerances of just 0.1 mm,” Nick Cann, manufacturing manager at the company, said. The company’s special profiles business manufactures 250,000 mt of specialist products for a range of sectors.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Investments 

