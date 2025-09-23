Peel Ports invests £100 million to strengthen UK steel supply chain

UK-based port operator Peel Ports Group has unveiled a £100 million investment package to expand capacity and strengthen the efficiency of the UK steel and metals supply chain. The initiative includes new warehousing, automated terminals, and rail infrastructure designed to support rising demand from the country’s construction and manufacturing sectors.

Expanding storage and terminals

A central part of the plan is a £32 million expansion at the Port of Liverpool, which will add 140,000 square feet of storage to its steel and metals terminals. Overall, warehousing capacity at Liverpool and London Medway will increase by 50 percent, growing from 1.0 million square feet to 1.5 million square feet.

Two major new facilities are also in development:

A second automated steel coil terminal in Liverpool.

A new automated terminal at the Port of London Medway in Sheerness.

The Liverpool expansion will also see the construction of two new dedicated warehouses at Seaforth Dock, marking the port’s second capacity extension in under two years.

Rail connectivity and national reach

To complement port investments, Peel Ports will build a new inland rail terminal in the Midlands, creating stronger distribution links between the UK’s main industrial regions.

Rising steel import volumes

The investment comes on the back of a record year for steel imports at the Port of Liverpool. In 2024, the port handled 702,000 mt of bulk steel, up 35 percent year on year. Imports came from South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Turkey, and European suppliers, reflecting the port’s growing role in global trade flows.

Currently, Liverpool offers more than 610,000 square feet of storage space. The latest expansion will add capacity for an additional 35,000 mt of steel and metals, ensuring the port can continue to handle increasing volumes.

Strategic importance for UK industry

David Huck, COO of Peel Ports Group, described the investment as “game-changing,” noting that demand for steel and metals handling has risen sharply over the last five years. He emphasized that: