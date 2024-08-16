 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-June

Friday, 16 August 2024 13:36:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 938,881 metric tons, up by 6.8 percent compared to May and by 29.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $117.01 million, increasing by 6.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5,419,635 mt, up 50.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 55.6 percent to $720.53 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2,657,784 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 852,649 mt and South Africa with 688,265 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

2,449,426

2,657,784

8.5

462,744

413,397

-10.7

Ukraine

330,238

852,649

158.2

72,763

158,505

117.8

South Africa

60

688,265

>1000.0

-

-

-

Sweden

654,782

494,949

-24.4

165,005

164,976

0.0

Uzbekistan

-

410,750

-

-

174,554

-

Russia

160,945

236,626

47.0

22,605

26,747

18.3

Canada

-

77,719

-

-

-

-

Macedonia

-

366

-

-

366

-

Romania

-

298

-

24

298

>1000.0

Bulgaria

-

160

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


