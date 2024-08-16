Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 938,881 metric tons, up by 6.8 percent compared to May and by 29.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $117.01 million, increasing by 6.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 5,419,635 mt, up 50.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 55.6 percent to $720.53 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2,657,784 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 852,649 mt and South Africa with 688,265 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 2,449,426 2,657,784 8.5 462,744 413,397 -10.7 Ukraine 330,238 852,649 158.2 72,763 158,505 117.8 South Africa 60 688,265 >1000.0 - - - Sweden 654,782 494,949 -24.4 165,005 164,976 0.0 Uzbekistan - 410,750 - - 174,554 - Russia 160,945 236,626 47.0 22,605 26,747 18.3 Canada - 77,719 - - - - Macedonia - 366 - - 366 - Romania - 298 - 24 298 >1000.0 Bulgaria - 160 - - - -