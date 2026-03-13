 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s iron ore imports up 16.2 percent in January 2026

Friday, 13 March 2026 11:32:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore import volume increased by 33.5 percent month on month and by 16.2 year on year to 927,695 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $97.65 million, up 27.3 percent month on month and 2.9 percent year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 645,508 mt of iron ore from Brazil, ahead of Norway which supplied 169,928 mt in the given month and Russia which supplied 110,407 mt of iron ore.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil  645,508  416,040 55.2
Norway  169,928  -   -
Russia  110,407  62,406 76.9
Georgia  1,331  -   -
Iraq  378  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January 2026


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 3.6 percent in 2025

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 1.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

11 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 7.1 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

17 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 7.3 percent in January-August 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 14 percent in January-July 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 11.3 percent in H1 2025

14 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.4 percent in Jan-May 2025

11 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 14.4% in January-April

13 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.3% in Q1 amid lower crude steel output

15 May | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  110 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Iron Ore: %62
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer