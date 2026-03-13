Turkey’s iron ore imports up 16.2 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore import volume increased by 33.5 percent month on month and by 16.2 year on year to 927,695 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $97.65 million, up 27.3 percent month on month and 2.9 percent year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 645,508 mt of iron ore from Brazil, ahead of Norway which supplied 169,928 mt in the given month and Russia which supplied 110,407 mt of iron ore.

Turkey 's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 645,508 416,040 55.2 Norway 169,928 - - Russia 110,407 62,406 76.9 Georgia 1,331 - - Iraq 378 - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January 2026