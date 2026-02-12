Turkey’s iron ore imports down 3.6 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 694,921 metric tons, up by 20.4 percent compared to November and down by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $76.73 million, increasing by 20.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 9.64 million mt, down 3.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 15.6 percent to $1.20 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 6.10 million mt, up by 15.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 875,243 mt and Sweden with 660,718 mt, increasing by 76 percent and down 33.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 6,102,970 5,278,610 15.6 366,021 583,955 -37.3 Russia 875,243 497,377 76.0 159,920 60,513 164.3 Sweden 660,718 989,927 -33.3 - - - Uzbekistan 593,535 1,001,047 -40.7 - 109,015 - Norway 495,305 - - 164,976 - - Ukraine 487,872 1,094,683 -55.4 - - - South Africa 167,675 861,166 -80.5 20 20 -0.2 Australia 166,094 170,460 -2.6 - 170,459 - Uruguay 79,531 - - - - - Romania 9,643 4,332 122.6 68 520 -87.0

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - 2025