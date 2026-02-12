 |  Login 
Turkey’s iron ore imports down 3.6 percent in 2025

Thursday, 12 February 2026 10:56:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 694,921 metric tons, up by 20.4 percent compared to November and down by 24.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $76.73 million, increasing by 20.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.1 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.64 million mt, down 3.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 15.6 percent to $1.20 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 6.10 million mt, up by 15.6 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 875,243 mt and Sweden with 660,718 mt, increasing by 76 percent and down 33.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil  6,102,970  5,278,610 15.6  366,021  583,955 -37.3
Russia  875,243  497,377 76.0  159,920  60,513 164.3
Sweden  660,718  989,927 -33.3  -    -   -
Uzbekistan  593,535  1,001,047 -40.7  -    109,015 -
Norway  495,305  -   -  164,976  -   -
Ukraine  487,872  1,094,683 -55.4  -    - -
South Africa  167,675  861,166 -80.5  20  20 -0.2
Australia  166,094  170,460 -2.6  -    170,459 -
Uruguay  79,531  -   -  -    -   -
Romania  9,643  4,332 122.6  68  520 -87.0

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - 2025


