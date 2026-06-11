Norway and Russia gain ground in Turkey’s iron ore imports as total volume climbs by 33.9 percent

In April this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,449,026 metric tons, up by 84.5 percent compared to March and by 46.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $149.97 million, increasing by 83.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 48.2 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 4.13 million mt, up 33.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 32.2 percent to $436.02 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 2.66 million mt, up by 21.3 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Norway with 664,233 mt and Russia with 603,374 mt.

Turkey’s iron ore import structure in the January-April period shifted from last year’s more broadly diversified supplier base toward a more concentrated pattern led by a few main sources. Brazil maintained its leading position, increasing its volume by 21.3 percent year on year to 2.66 million mt and strengthening its weight in total imports. The absence of imports from Sweden, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, which were among the leading suppliers in the same period last year, was notable, while Norway ranked second this year with 664,233 mt. Imports from Russia also rose sharply by 273.1 percent year on year to 603,374 mt, placing the country third. The US entering this year’s list with 140,466 mt also suggests that the search for alternative supply sources continued.

In terms of total tonnage, Turkey’s iron ore imports rose by 33.9 percent year on year to 4.13 million mt in the January-April period. April imports increased by 84.5 percent month on month and by 46.5 percent year on year to 1.45 million mt, pointing to a strong recovery in raw material requirements at integrated mills and likely periodical restocking. This increase came at a time when pressure from Chinese demand and steelmaker margins was weighing on global iron ore prices, creating more favorable buying opportunities for importers.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 2,655,679 2,188,778 21.3 878,262 785,238 11.8 Norway 664,233 - - 164,983 - - Russia 603,374 161,717 273.1 264,349 57,244 361.8 US 140,466 0 >1000.0 140,466 0 >1000.0 S. Africa 59,778 24 >1000.0 10 24 -58.3 Georgia 2,386 - - - - - Iraq 1,474 - - 823 - - Romania 397 1,670 -76.2 134 638 -79.0 Morocco 328 - - - - - Kazakhstan 66 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-April 2026