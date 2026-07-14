Turkey’s iron ore imports up 41.9 percent in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1.12 million metric tons, down by 22.5 percent compared to April and up by 81.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $113.18 million, decreasing by 24.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 74 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.25 million mt, up 41.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 39.1 percent to $549.20 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3.43 million mt, up by 43 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 784,207 mt, up 249.3 percent year on year, and Norway with 664,233 mt, while no imports had been recorded from Norway in the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May

2026 January-May

2025 Y-o-y change

(%) May

2026 May

2025 Y-o-y change

(%) Brazil 3,431,456 2,398,782 43 775,773 210,004 269.4 Russia 784,207 224,540 249.3 180,833 62,823 187.8 Norway 664,233 0 - - - - S. Africa 225,996 167,615 34.8 166,218 167,591 -0.8 US 140,466 0 >1000.0 - - - Georgia 2,386 0 - - - - Iraq 1,917 0 - 442 - - Romania 461 1,806 -74.5 64 136 -53.3 Morocco 328 0 - - - - Kazakhstan 66 0 - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s iron ore imports - January-May 2026