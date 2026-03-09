Turkey’s HRC imports down 70.1 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) import volume decreased by 50.2 percent month on month and by 70.1 percent year on year to 127,180 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $70.39 million, down 49.1 percent month on month and 70.4 percent year on year.

Turkey’s HRC imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 58,726 mt of HRC from Russia, down 45 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey 's leading HRC import source, ahead of Malaysia which supplied 24,801 mt in the given month and South Korea which supplied 17,891 mt of HRC.

Turkey 's top 10 HRC import sources in January this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 58,726 106,837 -45.0 Malaysia 24,801 - - S. Korea 17,891 56,974 -68.6 Egypt 7,821 27,248 -71.3 France 7,297 8,743 -16.5 China 5,061 156,900 -96.8 Spain 1,809 343 428.1 Belgium 1,621 10,950 -85.2 Brazil 1,316 - - UK 334 - -

Shares in Turkey’s HRC imports - January 2026