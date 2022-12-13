Turkey’s HRC import volume down 16.7 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 12:16:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 47.3 percent year on year to 231,405 metric tons, down 9.5 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $148.61 million, declining by 22.1 percent month on month and by 65.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.45 million metric tons, down 16.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.4 billion, dropping by 11.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1,036,705 mt, down 38.3 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Change (%) Russia 1,036,705 1,679,205 -38.3 150,826 168,564 -10.5 India 537,879 589,162 -8.7 - 71,465 - China 517,485 148,322 - - 34,833 - Japan 248,882 362,319 -31.3 25,178 25,183 - France 240,467 290,860 -17.3 34,099 20,528 - Ukraine 203,791 886,093 -77.0 - 94,504 - Brazil 178,041 27,042 - - 13,337 - UK 130,454 10,782 - 787 - - Netherlands 91,057 18,792 - 939 - - Belgium 57,044 50,256 +13.5 5,954 4,519 +31.8

