Turkey’s HRC import volume down 16.7 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 12:16:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 47.3 percent year on year to 231,405 metric tons, down 9.5 percent compared to September. The revenue from these imports amounted to $148.61 million, declining by 22.1 percent month on month and by 65.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.45 million metric tons, down 16.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $3.4 billion, dropping by 11.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1,036,705 mt, down 38.3 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Change (%)

Russia

1,036,705

1,679,205

-38.3

150,826

168,564

-10.5

India

537,879

589,162

-8.7

-

71,465

-

China

517,485

148,322

-

-

34,833

-

Japan

248,882

362,319

-31.3

25,178

25,183

-

France

240,467

290,860

-17.3

34,099

20,528

-

Ukraine

203,791

886,093

-77.0

-

94,504

-

Brazil

178,041

27,042

-

-

13,337

-

UK

130,454

10,782

-

787

-

-

Netherlands

91,057

18,792

-

939

-

-

Belgium

57,044

50,256

+13.5

5,954

4,519

+31.8

Turkey’s main HRC import sources in January-October are as follows:


