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Turkey's HRC import decline narrows to 6.5 percent in Jan-Aug 2026 as August volumes rebound

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 09:11:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 413,564 metric tons, up by 67.5 percent compared to July and up by 42.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $242.59 million, increasing by 67.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 58.6 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.39 million mt, down 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by five percent to $1.34 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 574,417 mt, down 45.2 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 509,247 mt, down 14.9 percent, and Malaysia with 468,884 mt, up sharply from 28,580 mt in the same period last year.

The decline in Turkey's HRC imports eased markedly in August. In the January-July period, imports were down 12.7 percent year on year, while in January-August the decline narrowed to 6.5 percent, with total volume reaching 2.39 million mt. This reflected the strong August rebound, when imports rose 42.2 percent year on year and 67.5 percent month on month to 413,564 mt.

The supplier ranking also changed with the August data. China overtook Russia to become Turkey's largest HRC supplier in January-August, despite a 45.2 percent year-on-year decline in its cumulative shipments. China's August shipments rose 11.9 percent year on year to 148,741 mt, while Russia's fell 58.6 percent to 34,625 mt.

Malaysia continued to gain weight in the supply structure, with January-August imports rising to 468,884 mt from 28,580 mt a year earlier and August shipments increasing 348.2 percent year on year. Imports from Japan also increased by 64.1 percent in the period, while purchases from Egypt and South Korea remained below last year's levels. Overall, the August data indicate a strong monthly recovery and a further shift in Turkey's HRC sourcing toward China, Malaysia and Japan.

Turkey's top 10 HRC import sources in the January-August period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
China 574,417 1,047,666 -45.2 148,741 132,866 11.9
Russia 509,247 598,665 -14.9 34,625 83,545 -58.6
Malaysia 468,884 28,580 >1000.0 125,832 28,075 348.2
Japan 231,077 140,827 64.1 51,915 - -
Egypt 193,369 293,852 -34.2 26,549 16,010 65.8
S. Korea 169,583 229,835 -26.2 16,138 10,803 49.4
Taiwan 84,399 39,687 112.7 - - -
France 73,153 84,637 -13.6 7,335 5,789 26.7
India 38,737 5 >1000.0 - - -
Brazil 23,102 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's hot rolled coil imports - January-August 2026

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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