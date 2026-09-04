Turkey's HRC exports down 15.0 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

In July this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 128,820 metric tons, down by 48.8 percent compared to June and down by 24.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $81.05 million, decreased by 48.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 21.1 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.47 million mt, down 15.0 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 14.4 percent to $868.88 million, both year on year.

Turkey's hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest HRC export destination was Italy with 348,216 mt, down by 26.1 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 170,916 mt, down by 44.6 percent, and Belgium with 88,455 mt, up by 67.8 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 348,216 471,005 -26.1 15,135 18,348 -17.5 Spain 170,916 308,679 -44.6 0 42,953 -100.0 Belgium 88,455 52,727 67.8 25,734 4,869 428.5 Greece 84,107 97,169 -13.4 10,301 3,074 235.2 Libya 74,974 59,178 26.7 17,411 11,444 52.1 Bulgaria 72,615 18,735 287.6 0 1,280 -100.0 Egypt 66,103 102,792 -35.7 11,500 10,623 8.3 UK 58,906 8,321 607.9 0 1,643 -100.0 North Macedonia 55,270 27,882 98.2 8,782 7,947 10.5 Morocco 54,635 22,403 143.9 1,507 2,474 -39.1

Shares in Turkey's hot rolled coil exports - January-July 2026