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Turkey's HRC imports fall in H1 2026 as China and Egypt lose ground

Thursday, 06 August 2026 11:06:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 300,255 metric tons, up by 3.1 percent compared to May and up by 4.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $170.77 million, increasing by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.7 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.73 million mt, down 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 8.1 percent to $949.67 million, both year on year. The decline was mainly driven by lower imports from China and Egypt. Imports from China fell by 51.8 percent year on year to 341,769 mt, while imports from Egypt decreased by 39.2 percent to 148,009 mt.

By contrast, Russia became Turkey's largest HRC supplier with 409,846 mt, despite a limited year-on-year decrease of 1.2 percent. The increase in imports from Malaysia to 277,395 mt from a very low level last year was one of the most notable changes in the supply structure. Imports from Japan also rose by 27.2 percent to 179,162 mt, partially limiting the overall decline.

In June, however, the picture was stronger. Turkey's monthly HRC imports increased by 4.1 percent year on year to 300,255 mt, while the value of these imports rose by 8.7 percent to $170.77 million. In June, imports from Russia increased by six percent to 111,257 mt, imports from Japan rose by 53.4 percent to 41,272 mt, and imports from Egypt were up 8.1 percent to 37,102 mt. By contrast, imports from China fell by 15 percent to 58,700 mt in June, indicating that the weakness in Chinese-origin material continued.

Turkey's hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest HRC import source was Russia, which supplied 409,846 mt, down 1.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 341,769 mt, down 51.8 percent and Malaysia with 277,395 mt, up sharply year on year.

Turkey's top 10 HRC import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 409,846 414,866 -1.2 111,257 104,968 6.0
China 341,769 709,486 -51.8 58,700 69,082 -15.0
Malaysia 277,395 504 >1000.0 11,862 - -
Japan 179,162 140,827 27.2 41,272 26,914 53.4
S. Korea 153,336 169,899 -9.7 27,923 36,714 -23.9
Egypt 148,009 243,568 -39.2 37,102 34,328 8.1
Taiwan 84,399 39,687 112.7 - - -
France 58,109 70,546 -17.6 10,434 13,189 -20.9
India 38,737 5 >1000.0 - - -
Brazil 23,102 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's hot rolled coil imports - January-June 2026

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

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