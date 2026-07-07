Malaysia and Japan gain ground in Turkey’s HRC import market in January-May 2026

In May this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 291,275 metric tons, down by 13.0 percent compared to April and by 43.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $158.40 million, decreasing by 12.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 42.6 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.43 million mt, down 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 11.1 percent to $778.91 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

China was by far Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import supplier in the January-May period of 2025, followed by Russia, Egypt, South Korea and Japan. In the same period of 2026, however, the ranking changed significantly. Imports from Russia decreased by 3.6 percent year on year to 298,590 mt, but Russia still moved into first place, while imports from China fell by 55.8 percent to 283,068 mt, pushing the country down to second place. The most notable change in the supply structure was Malaysia, whose shipments increased from almost negligible levels last year to 265,533 mt, making it Turkey’s third-largest HRC supplier. Imports from Japan rose by 21 percent to 137,889 mt, while imports from Egypt declined by 47 percent to 110,907 mt. Overall, although Turkey’s total HRC import tonnage decreased by 8.6 percent year on year, the import structure shifted from a China-dominated pattern toward a more balanced supplier distribution in which Russia, Malaysia and Japan became more visible.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-May period:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 298,590 309,898 -3.6 49,545 82,063 -39.6 China 283,068 640,403 -55.8 53,284 259,895 -79.5 Malaysia 265,533 504 >1000.0 42,505 - - Japan 137,889 113,913 21.0 79,999 29,069 175.2 S. Korea 125,412 133,185 -5.8 37,988 26,188 45.1 Egypt 110,907 209,240 -47.0 18,355 99,410 -81.5 Taiwan 84,399 39,687 112.7 - - - France 47,675 57,357 -16.9 6,629 12,256 -45.9 India 38,737 5 >1000.0 - - - Brazil 23,102 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-May 2026