Turkey’s HRC exports decrease by 18.4 percent in January-April 2026, European markets gain weight

In April this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 218,845 metric tons, down by 23.8 percent compared to March and down by 24.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $128.23 million, decreasing by 20.0 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.7 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 819,309 mt, down 18.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 19.5 percent to $465.45 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

The top 10 destinations for Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports in the January-April period changed significantly compared to the same period last year. Italy maintained its leading position, although exports to the country declined by 28.8 percent year on year to 204,964 mt. Spain remained in second place, while export tonnage to the country decreased by 44.5 percent. Italy, Spain, Greece, Egypt and Romania were among the top 10 in both periods, while Belgium, Bulgaria, Morocco, North Macedonia and the UK entered this year’s top 10. Meanwhile, Portugal, the US, Libya, Ukraine and Tunisia dropped out of the list this year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 204,964 287,746 -28.8 52,863 74,694 -29.2 Spain 88,619 159,744 -44.5 32,559 62,529 -47.9 Greece 62,290 68,923 -9.6 - 19,434 - Belgium 46,272 2,227 >1000.0 18,418 0 >1000.0 Bulgaria 34,324 14,272 140.5 - 9,418 - Egypt 33,089 65,881 -49.8 17,352 77 >1000.0 Romania 33,033 20,762 59.1 - 5,859 - Morocco 30,564 17,255 77.1 8,270 8,466 -2.3 North Macedonia 30,380 11,980 153.6 2,980 3,397 -12.3 UK 30,157 5,794 420.5 14,640 - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-April 2026