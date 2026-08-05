Turkey's HRC exports fall in June 2026 as weakness in key EU markets weighs on tonnage

In June this year, Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 252,153 metric tons, down by 8.5 percent compared to May and down by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $157.18 million, down by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 13.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 13.7 percent to $788.21 million, both year on year.

Turkey's hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest HRC export destination was Italy with 333,238 mt, down by 26.4 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 171,031 mt, down by 35.6 percent, and Greece with 73,860 mt, down by 21.5 percent year on year.

Looking at June 2026, Italy remained Turkey's largest HRC export market with 67,251 mt, despite a 32.6 percent year-on-year decline. Exports to Spain, meanwhile, increased by 90 percent year on year to 41,317 mt, marking one of the strongest increases of the month. Exports of 24,551 mt to the US were also notable, as no shipments had been recorded to this destination in the same month last year, while increases in exports to markets such as Morocco, Libya, Kosovo and Bulgaria also supported June performance.

By contrast, the 89.2 percent year-on-year decline in exports to Portugal, the 93.8 percent decrease in exports to Belgium and the 51.6 percent drop in exports to Greece were decisive in the overall decline in June tonnage. Overall, the June data indicate that, although strong increases were seen in some alternative markets, weakness in markets such as Italy, Portugal, Belgium and Greece pulled down Turkey's monthly HRC exports.

Turkey's top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 333,238 452,656 -26.4 67,251 99,776 -32.6 Spain 171,031 265,726 -35.6 41,317 21,743 90.0 Greece 73,860 94,096 -21.5 6,304 13,023 -51.6 Bulgaria 72,615 17,456 316.0 8,108 - - Belgium 62,721 47,858 31.1 1,583 25,423 -93.8 UK 59,028 6,678 784.0 5,646 884 539.0 Libya 57,402 47,734 20.3 15,350 8,772 75.0 Egypt 54,608 92,169 -40.8 11,639 11,351 2.5 US 53,425 63,794 -16.3 24,551 - - Morocco 53,128 19,929 166.6 19,931 1,090 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey's hot rolled coil exports - January-June 2026