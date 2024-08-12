 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 120.1 percent in January-June

Monday, 12 August 2024 13:38:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 243,772 metric tons, up by 20.9 percent compared to May and up by 179.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $151.62 million, increasing by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 121.8 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,097,229 mt, up 120.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 96.2 percent to $728.14 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 335,764 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 130,564 mt and Spain with 121,517 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

162,409

335,764

106.7

37,493

105,957

182.6

Egypt

89,994

130,564

45.1

11,900

18,431

54.9

Spain

27,318

121,517

344.8

-

12,066

-

Algeria

11,937

77,924

552.8

831

5,600

573.9

Greece

33,510

73,443

119.2

4,940

21,265

330.5

Portugal

-

40,314

-

-

20,029

-

United Kingdom

12,960

31,127

140.2

12,947

5,825

-55.0

Belgium

2,140

30,816

>1000.0

2,140

13,492

530.5

Morocco

9,979

25,626

156.8

-

-

-

Macedonia

27,523

23,570

-14.4

3,091

1,992

-35.6

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Nucor Weekly CSP steady following sideways August scrap settle

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC trade prices stable but downside risks seen from rising imports

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 12, 2024 

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $14/mt for September

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing continues mixed as August scrap is now expected to settle sideways

09 Aug | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Market loses direction, though negative sentiments restrained

09 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge down further

09 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 9, 2024 

09 Aug | Longs and Billet

August US scrap prices now seen sideways as mills emerge and sellers bend to cash flow issues

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import HRC prices for Turkey slide again, market mood remains mixed

08 Aug | Flats and Slab