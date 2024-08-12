Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 120.1 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 243,772 metric tons, up by 20.9 percent compared to May and up by 179.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $151.62 million, increasing by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 121.8 percent year on year.
In the January-June period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,097,229 mt, up 120.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 96.2 percent to $728.14 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 335,764 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 130,564 mt and Spain with 121,517 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2023
|
January-June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2023
|
June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
162,409
|
335,764
|
106.7
|
37,493
|
105,957
|
182.6
|
Egypt
|
89,994
|
130,564
|
45.1
|
11,900
|
18,431
|
54.9
|
Spain
|
27,318
|
121,517
|
344.8
|
-
|
12,066
|
-
|
Algeria
|
11,937
|
77,924
|
552.8
|
831
|
5,600
|
573.9
|
Greece
|
33,510
|
73,443
|
119.2
|
4,940
|
21,265
|
330.5
|
Portugal
|
-
|
40,314
|
-
|
-
|
20,029
|
-
|
United Kingdom
|
12,960
|
31,127
|
140.2
|
12,947
|
5,825
|
-55.0
|
Belgium
|
2,140
|
30,816
|
>1000.0
|
2,140
|
13,492
|
530.5
|
Morocco
|
9,979
|
25,626
|
156.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Macedonia
|
27,523
|
23,570
|
-14.4
|
3,091
|
1,992
|
-35.6
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below: