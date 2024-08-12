Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 120.1 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 243,772 metric tons, up by 20.9 percent compared to May and up by 179.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $151.62 million, increasing by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 121.8 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1,097,229 mt, up 120.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 96.2 percent to $728.14 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 335,764 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 130,564 mt and Spain with 121,517 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 162,409 335,764 106.7 37,493 105,957 182.6 Egypt 89,994 130,564 45.1 11,900 18,431 54.9 Spain 27,318 121,517 344.8 - 12,066 - Algeria 11,937 77,924 552.8 831 5,600 573.9 Greece 33,510 73,443 119.2 4,940 21,265 330.5 Portugal - 40,314 - - 20,029 - United Kingdom 12,960 31,127 140.2 12,947 5,825 -55.0 Belgium 2,140 30,816 >1000.0 2,140 13,492 530.5 Morocco 9,979 25,626 156.8 - - - Macedonia 27,523 23,570 -14.4 3,091 1,992 -35.6