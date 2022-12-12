﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports down 32.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 12 December 2022 13:23:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 25.3 percent to 109,960 metric tons compared to September and were down 58.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $74.37 million, down by 27.8 percent month on month and by 73.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.32 million mt, down 32.5 percent, while the value of these exports dropped by 93.2 percent to $1.73 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey’s HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 264,153 mt, followed by Egypt which received 219,241 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first 10 months of this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

264,153

526,685

-49.8

27,416

61,154

-57.69

Egypt

219,241

50,688

-

3,018

7,851

-61.6

Bulgaria

118,615

44,882

+164.3

17,423

1,965

-

Greece

102,723

79,770

+28.8

18,114

15,032

+20.5

Tunisia

80,179

59,613

+34.5

3,149

3,352

-6.1

Algeria

73,306

30,785

+138.1

8,151

3,989

+104.3

Belgium

48,248

137,347

-64.9

3,544

10,223

-65.3

Albania

46,220

14,723

-

2,325

107

+97.8

Morocco

43,420

18,865

+130.2

2,522

-

-

Lebanon

38,509

6,510

-

5,748

1,296

-

