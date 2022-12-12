Turkey’s HRC exports down 32.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 12 December 2022 13:23:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 25.3 percent to 109,960 metric tons compared to September and were down 58.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $74.37 million, down by 27.8 percent month on month and by 73.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.32 million mt, down 32.5 percent, while the value of these exports dropped by 93.2 percent to $1.73 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey’s HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 264,153 mt, followed by Egypt which received 219,241 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first 10 months of this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 264,153 526,685 -49.8 27,416 61,154 -57.69 Egypt 219,241 50,688 - 3,018 7,851 -61.6 Bulgaria 118,615 44,882 +164.3 17,423 1,965 - Greece 102,723 79,770 +28.8 18,114 15,032 +20.5 Tunisia 80,179 59,613 +34.5 3,149 3,352 -6.1 Algeria 73,306 30,785 +138.1 8,151 3,989 +104.3 Belgium 48,248 137,347 -64.9 3,544 10,223 -65.3 Albania 46,220 14,723 - 2,325 107 +97.8 Morocco 43,420 18,865 +130.2 2,522 - - Lebanon 38,509 6,510 - 5,748 1,296 -

