Turkey’s Habaş to build hot rolling mill in Hatay

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 12:04:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstri A.Ş. for its hot rolling mill project in Yeşilköy, Hatay, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 983.5 million ($25.46 million), the hot rolling mill will have an annual billet production capacity of 1.25 million mt. In the construction phase of the project, 50 people are expected to be employed, while 150 people will work in the operational phase.


