Turkey's...

Turkey’s Efece Galvaniz plans to build new plant in Izmir

Monday, 09 September 2024 15:30:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Efece Galvaniz Demir Çelik plans to build a new steel production plant in Izmir in the second half of 2025 as its current capacity is insufficient to meet the needs of the industry, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya. With the new plant, the company aims to increase the share of exports in its turnover to 50 percent in the next five years.

The company, which annually produces 22,000 mt and sells 40,000 mt of steel at its plants in Izmir and Manisa, stated that it will shift its production in Manisa to Izmir over time. Efe Demircan, chairman of Efece Galvaniz, stated that the company is working towards its aim to expand the company’s presence in the global market, especially in Europe. In addition, although a 20 percent duty has been imposed on raw material imported from China, Demircan noted that Europe is exporting steel processed with Chinese raw material to Turkey, causing unfair competition, and emphasized that measures should be taken to protect the Turkish domestic market from unfair competition.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

