Turkey’s Habaş to build melt shop in Hatay

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstri A.Ş. for its Yeşilköy melt shop project in Dörtyol, Hatay, has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 4.96 billion ($112.89 million), the melt shop will have an annual billet production capacity of 1.75 million mt. The billet to be produced at the melt shop will be used as raw material at Habaş’s Yeşilköy hot rolling mill. In the construction phase of the project, 50 people are expected to be employed, while 150 people will work in the operational phase.