Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 24.1 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 533,996 metric tons, up by 176.2 percent compared to July and by 38.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $125.25 million, increasing by 150.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 42.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's coking coal imports amounted to 3,835,647 mt, up 24.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 16.9 percent to $1.03 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 2,096,396 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,374,485 mt and Russia with 251,698 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,696,918 2,096,396 23.5 237,208 369,226 55.7 US 748,072 1,374,485 83.7 71,830 150,077 108.9 Russia 319,222 251,698 -21.2 10,859 14,692 35.3 Colombia 165,358 113,068 -31.6 66,010 - -