Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 24.1 percent in January-August

Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:14:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 533,996 metric tons, up by 176.2 percent compared to July and by 38.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $125.25 million, increasing by 150.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 42.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3,835,647 mt, up 24.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 16.9 percent to $1.03 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 2,096,396 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,374,485 mt and Russia with 251,698 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,696,918

2,096,396

23.5

237,208

369,226

55.7

US

748,072

1,374,485

83.7

71,830

150,077

108.9

Russia

319,222

251,698

-21.2

10,859

14,692

35.3

Colombia

165,358

113,068

-31.6

66,010

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


