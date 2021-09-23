﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş commissions new stabilizer bar line

Thursday, 23 September 2021 11:37:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş has announced that the trial production at its new stabilizer bar production line for supplying to commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN has been completed and the line has been commissioned.

Çemtaş has an annual production capacity of 193,204 mt at its meltshop and 207,360 mt at its rolling mill, while it has an annual stabilizer bar production capacity of 4,547 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company also applied to the Ministry of Industry and Technology to extend the term of the Investment Incentive Certificate, in which the stabilizer bar production line investment was made and the total fixed investment amount was TRY 78.5 million TL, until September 21, 2025.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Sep

Turkey’s Tosyalı to invest in second pier to increase port capacity at Iskenderun
21 Sep

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik to build new steel service center
20 Sep

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.80% in August from July
09 Sep

Turkey’s Borçelik secures €10 million loan to combat climate crisis
02 Sep

Turkey’s Atakaş Çelik to invest to increase capacity