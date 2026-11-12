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Kardemir Çelik signs €13.99 million loan agreement for solar power investment

Thursday, 12 November 2026 10:33:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Izmir-based steel producer Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has signed a €13.99 million loan agreement to finance its planned solar power plant investments with a total capacity of 28.11 MWp in the provinces of Van and Muş.

According to the statement, the loan agreement was signed with DZ Bank AG Deutsche on November 5, 2026, under insurance coverage provided by China's export credit insurance agency Sinosure, with a repayment period of 9.5 years. Kardemir Çelik had previously announced on September 30, 2026, that it had received loan approval from Sinosure to finance the investments.

The company stated that the financing represents an important part of its strategy to reduce energy costs, increase profitability and contribute to its sustainability targets. Kardemir Çelik expects the solar power projects to be fully commissioned within approximately seven months from the date of the agreement.

In addition, as SteelOrbis previously reported, Kardemir Çelik also received loan approval from Sinosure to finance its planned rolling mill modernization investment worth a total of €22.35 million.

Tags: Turkey Europe Investments 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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