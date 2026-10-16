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Nordex and İçdaş agree on key terms for R25 Kütahya wind energy project in Turkey

Friday, 16 October 2026 13:36:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Turkish steel producer İçdaş A.Ş. for the R25 Kütahya wind energy project, the final project under Turkey's Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA)-5 tender.

Accordingly, the two companies have reached an agreement on the project's key commercial principles following negotiations. Discussions regarding the final contracts are ongoing, with both parties aiming to complete and sign the agreements in October 2026.

R25 Kütahya project to incorporate anti-icing technology

The project will incorporate anti-icing technology designed to improve wind turbine performance in cold climates and challenging weather conditions. The technology is also expected to support the development of local capabilities in this field.

In addition, the cooperation is expected to contribute to Nordex Turkey's long-term investments in the country's domestic wind turbine manufacturing industry. Once implemented, the project is expected to support the further expansion of Nordex Turkey's domestic wind turbine blade manufacturing investments.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Icdas 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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