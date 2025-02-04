Turkey’s İçdaş gets environmental approval for HRC production plants

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker İçdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş.’s project for hot rolled coil production plants and additional coastal structures in Biga, Çanakkale, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

The cost of the investment totals TRY 18.17 billion ($505.38 million).

The annual capacity of both the steel mill and the rolling mill to be built within the scope of the project is planned to be five million mt. The capacities of the oxygen, nitrogen and argon facility will be 40,000 Nm3/h oxygen, 300 Nm3/h nitrogen and 1600 Nm3/h argon. For the additional coastal structures, a 195-meter secondary breakwater, sea embankment areas covering ​​130,600 m² and 15,400 m², and six docks will be built.