Turkey's Kardemir Celik secures approval for Aliaga wind project

Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the solar power plant project of İzmir-based steelmaker Kardemir Celik Sanayi A.S. in the Aliaga district of Izmir has received approval following the completion of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

Project scope and technical details

The project represents a total investment of TRY 78.3 million ($1.63 million). Within its scope, one 110-meter-high turbine with a capacity of 3.6 MWm/MWe will be installed. The project is expected to have an operational life of 20 years.