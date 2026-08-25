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Turkey's Kardemir Celik secures approval for Aliaga wind project

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 11:33:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the solar power plant project of İzmir-based steelmaker Kardemir Celik Sanayi A.S. in the Aliaga district of Izmir has received approval following the completion of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

Project scope and technical details

The project represents a total investment of TRY 78.3 million ($1.63 million). Within its scope, one 110-meter-high turbine with a capacity of 3.6 MWm/MWe will be installed. The project is expected to have an operational life of 20 years.

Tags: Turkey Europe Investments 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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