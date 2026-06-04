Kardemir completes first production on new KOCKS RSB line for special steel grades

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced the successful completion of the first production run on its new-generation KOCKS Reducing & Sizing Block (RSB) line, marking a significant step in the company’s strategy to increase value-added steel production.

The investment, which has been integrated into Kardemir’s bar and wire rod mill, represents an important modernization project aimed at enhancing the company's capabilities in special quality steel production. According to the company, the initial production was completed successfully within the targeted tolerance and ovality parameters, demonstrating the line’s ability to deliver high levels of product quality and process reliability. The new facility also incorporates advanced process optimization systems, in-line measurement technologies, automatic adjustment mechanisms and real-time data monitoring infrastructure.

New line expands special steel production capabilities

With the commissioning of the KOCKS RSB line, Kardemir has established an advanced production platform capable of manufacturing high-value-added steel products at high speeds across a wide range of steel grades.

The new equipment enables the production of special bar quality (SBQ) steel in diameters ranging from 20.0 mm to 105.0 mm. In addition, the line can produce heavy wire rod products in diameters between 20.0 mm and 56.0 mm, allowing the company to better meet increasingly stringent customer requirements for precision and quality.

Kardemir stated that the new production capabilities will strengthen its position in industries that require high-performance steel products, particularly the automotive, railway, machinery manufacturing and construction sectors.

Investment supports export growth and modernization strategy

Increased dimensional precision and production flexibility will enhance the competitiveness of existing products while expanding the company’s capacity to manufacture higher value-added steel grades.

With the commissioning of the new-generation RSB line, Kardemir aims to strengthen its position in export markets, respond more effectively to growing global demand for high-quality steel products, and contribute to Türkiye’s capabilities in premium steel production.