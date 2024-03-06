Turkey’s Kardemir to invest in expanding value-added products portfolio

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 16:05:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Speaking to Bloomberg HT, Ismail Demir, chairman of Turkish long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir), stated that the company plans to increase capacity, as well as focus on product types, market demand and value-added products within the scope of its strategy to expand its value-added finished product portfolio.

In addition, stating that the company aims to invest in Filyos port in Zonguldak, Mr. Demir said that the port will contribute significantly to Kardemir in terms of logistics. He noted that the company will give priority to making a possible port investment as low-cost as possible and using the existing resources in the most optimal way.

Stating that there will be a new blast furnace investment, Demir said that, with the given furnace, in which new technologies will be used, the company’s production will exceed 3.5 million mt and even push it up to four million mt. Meanwhile, he also said that Kardemir will start major investments in wind and geothermal energy in line with its net zero emission target.