Turkey’s Kardemir commissions modernized blast furnace No. 4

Monday, 28 November 2022 12:34:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has commissioned its blast furnace No. 4 after the completion of the modernization works which started in April this year.

The company, which has four blast furnaces and a meltshop with a total annual capacity of 2.5 million mt of liquid crude steel, has modernized its two existing blast furnaces this year and has new investment targets aimed at continuing to strengthen its position in the steel industry, SteelOrbis understands. Kardemir continues its work regarding special steel production and new export markets.