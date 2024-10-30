 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir to reduce foreign dependency with investment at bar and coil rolling mill

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 11:13:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has reached the final stage of its Sizing Block technology investment at its bar and coil rolling mill. The investment, which will increase the dimensional accuracy of the products in the rolling process and enable the production of higher quality products, is scheduled to be put into operation at the end of this year.

Through this investment in the rolling mill with an annual production capacity of 700,000 mt of thin coils (5.5-25 mm), thick coils (20-56 mm), high quality round bars (20-100 mm) and coiled rebar, the company aims to increase exports and decrease foreign dependency with products which will substitute imports. With the investment in Sizing Block technology, Kardemir will increase its production of value-added products and its competitiveness in foreign markets, as well as decrease energy consumption.


