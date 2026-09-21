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Ekinciler to build hazardous waste recovery plant in Iskenderun

Monday, 21 September 2026 15:31:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement by Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application file submitted by Turkish steelmaker Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. for its planned hazardous waste recovery plant project for zinc oxide derived from electric arc furnace dust in the Iskenderun district of Hatay has been reviewed and the EIA process for the project has been initiated.

The recovery plant, with an investment cost of TRY 341.92 billion ($7 million), will use 22,500 mt of electric arc furnace dust and 4,500 mt of anthracite annually as raw materials. Processing these materials is expected to annually produce approximately 10,000 mt of commercial-grade zinc oxide with a purity of 63 percent. The process will also generate 17,000 mt per year of iron-rich slag.

Depending on the results of analyses to be carried out under the waste management regulations, the slag will be sent to licensed recovery facilities if it is suitable for recovery. If recovery is not considered appropriate, it will be sent to the existing slag storage area.

Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Ekinciler 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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