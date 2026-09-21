Severstal expands Forcera weathering steel range with thin sheet products

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the development and started production of its Forcera weathering steel in thin sheet form, expanding the product range for road, civil and industrial infrastructure applications.

The first applications of the new product are wear-resistant dust, wind and noise protection systems, which Severstal said can extend the service life of protective structures exposed to aggressive environments to 80-100 years while reducing maintenance requirements.

Forcera targets infrastructure exposed to highly corrosive environments

According to Severstal, the new product was developed in response to the rapid deterioration of protective structures installed along federal highways. Standard galvanized steel screens exposed to de-icing agents and road contamination can require replacement after five to seven years, while conventional carbon steel structures require regular renewal of their protective coatings.

Experts at the Severstal Engineering Center adapted the company's Forcera technology for thin sheet production. The low-alloy steel contains a combination of copper, chromium, nickel and phosphorus designed to form a dense protective oxide layer, or patina, through controlled surface oxidation when exposed to atmospheric conditions.

The company stated that the resulting layer protects the underlying steel and can reform following mechanical scratches. According to Severstal, Forcera can withstand C5, the highest atmospheric corrosivity category, without primers or paints, eliminating the need for regular painting and anticorrosion treatment.