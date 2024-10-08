 |  Login 
Russia’s Severstal to increase output and shipments of coated rolled products

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 13:28:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has begun an investment project to increase the volume of shipments of its rolled products from the steel coating shop No. 3 at its Cherepovets site.

Under the project, the company will install new equipment and construct new buildings. Currently, three lines are operational at the coating shop No. 3, which are continuous the hot dip galvanizing, polymer coating, and dynamo steel lines.

“In particular, the changes will increase the production volumes of hot rolled pickled galvanized metal, which is in demand among customers, by 20 percent. We note the demand for such products in the fields of civil and infrastructure construction. It is applicable in the production of light steel thin-walled structures (LSTC), corrugated spiral pipes for road construction, as well as in the construction of agglomeration industrial complexes,” Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal Russian Steel and Resource Assets Division, stated.

The project is planned to be completed by the end of next year.


