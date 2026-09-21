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Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 3.20 percent in Aug 2026 from July

Monday, 21 September 2026 14:33:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August 2026, Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 3.61 percent compared to July and by 32.60 percent year on year, while an average rise of 32.35 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish basic metal industry went up by 3.20 percent month on month and by 34.65 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 27.0 percent.

On the other hand, in August Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, rose by 2.11 percent compared to July and increased by 23.13 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 27.20 percent.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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