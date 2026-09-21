India's Welspun Corp's Saudi subsidiary bags $209 million steel pipe supply contract from Aramco

East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a Saudi-based subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp, has bagged an order worth $209 million for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes to Aramco, Saudi Arabia, a company statement said on Monday, September 21.

The supply contract is to be executed within the next six months, the company said.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes, with fully integrated manufacturing facilities.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas, and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron from its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.