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India's Welspun Corp's Saudi subsidiary bags $209 million steel pipe supply contract from Aramco

Monday, 21 September 2026 14:33:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a Saudi-based subsidiary of India's Welspun Corp, has bagged an order worth $209 million for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes to Aramco, Saudi Arabia, a company statement said on Monday, September 21.

The supply contract is to be executed within the next six months, the company said.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes, with fully integrated manufacturing facilities.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas, and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron from its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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