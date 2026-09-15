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Indian government to offer $12 million to part fund 100% hydrogen-run DRI plant

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 11:09:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government will put up estimated $12 million to part fund a pilot project to develop the country's first direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running entirely on hydrogen, aimed at reducing carbon emissions from the steel sector, a government official said on Tuesday, September 15.

The pilot project costing around $22 million will be undertaken by the government's Central Industrial and Scientific Research (CSIR) in collaboration with the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) and is scheduled to be completed by August 2029, focusing on developing and demonstrating hydrogen-based DRI technology suited to Indian conditions, particularly the use of domestic iron ore, the official said.

The key challenge will be processing India's relatively low-grade hematite ores. Several international hydrogen-DRI projects use higher-grade magnetite, making the Indian raw material challenge different, he said.

Some private steelmakers are currently working on projects involving partial use of hydrogen, with plans to increase its share gradually. But, in contrast, the CSIR-IMMT project will focus on a 100 percent hydrogen-based DRI plant using a vertical shaft furnace design operated entirely with hydrogen, a scientist associated with the project said.

Green hydrogen currently costs around $5/kg and would need to become substantially cheaper, at around $1/kg for hydrogen-based steelmaking to become commercially competitive. At present, green steel production costs around $200/mt more than conventional steel produced using fossil fuels.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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