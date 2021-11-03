﻿
English
Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s sales revenues up 96.1% in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for the first nine months of the current year.

The company registered a net profit of TRY 2.32 million ($240,353) in the January-September period of the year, compared to a net loss of TRY 14.15 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues increased by 96.1 percent year on year to TRY 453.78 million ($46.95 million), according to the company’s financial report.

In the given period, Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 181.37 million ($18.78 million), rising by 78.3 percent, and its galvanized wire sales value increased by 130.5 percent to TRY 30.71 million ($3.78 million), while its spring wire sales rose by 122.2 percent to TRY 90.57 million ($9.39 million), all on year-on-year basis.

According to the company’s statement, in the first nine months of the year Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales rose by 88 percent, while its overseas sales increased by 100 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the same period, the company’s domestic sales contributed 47 percent of its overall sales, from 48 percent recorded in the same period of 2020, while the share of its overseas sales fell to 53 percent, from 52 percent in the first nine months of the previous year.


