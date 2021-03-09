﻿
Turkey’s billet imports up 1.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:04:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 111.8 percent month on month to 173,724 mt, up by 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $92.55 million, up 123.5 percent month on month and up 26.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 124,351 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 2.34 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 27,806 mt in the given period.
 
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

124,351

121,508

2.34

Ukraine

27,806

36,726

-24.29

Azerbaijan

6,599

-

-

Albania

5,752

-

-

Georgia

3,763

3,902

-3.56

Italy

3,521

258

1264.73


Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in January are presented below:


