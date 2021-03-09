Turkey’s billet imports up 1.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:04:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 111.8 percent month on month to 173,724 mt, up by 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $92.55 million, up 123.5 percent month on month and up 26.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 124,351 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 2.34 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 27,806 mt in the given period.



Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 124,351 121,508 2.34 Ukraine 27,806 36,726 -24.29 Azerbaijan 6,599 - - Albania 5,752 - - Georgia 3,763 3,902 -3.56 Italy 3,521 258 1264.73



