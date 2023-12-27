Tunisia restricts imports of non-alloy steel wire with quotas

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 15:06:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tunisia’s Ministry of Trade and Export Development has announced that it will restrict imports of non-alloy iron or steel wire used for the manufacture of furniture and mattress springs. The safeguard measure will be implemented for three years starting from November 28, 2023.

The decision came after an investigation finding that increased imports of the given products are causing serious injury to the local industry with a decrease observed in the local producer’s sales. The investigation was launched upon a complaint made by the local producer MAKLADA SA.

The import quota volumes for the given products are 764 mt from November 28, 2023, to November 30, 2024, 1,020 mt from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2025, and 1,274 mt from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2026.

Imports from developing country members of the WTO will not be subject to the safeguard measures as long as these countries will not collectively contribute more than nine percent to the total imports of the country.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72171050002 and 72171090100.